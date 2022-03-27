Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Down 84.0% in March

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the February 28th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

