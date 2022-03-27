Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after buying an additional 1,352,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after buying an additional 363,481 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after buying an additional 318,008 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,438,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. 713,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

