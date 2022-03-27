Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 3.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.71 and last traded at $126.71. 13,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,964,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.15.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,819,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.