Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 3.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.71 and last traded at $126.71. 13,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,964,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,819,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
