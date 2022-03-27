DLD Asset Management LP Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

DLD Asset Management LP cut its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of ANZU stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.