DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,354,000 after acquiring an additional 361,276 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Shares of DOCU opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.00 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

