Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.41. 1,618,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,043. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.