Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOMA. BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Doma stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Doma has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth about $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

