Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock.

DOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 410 ($5.40) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 377.60 ($4.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 379.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

