Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.68 Million

Mar 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) will post $240.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.44 million and the highest is $241.40 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $216.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $977.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $972.40 million to $984.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

DEI stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

