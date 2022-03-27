Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $383,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $741.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $759.93 and a 200 day moving average of $853.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

