Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 337 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 14,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $283.36 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

