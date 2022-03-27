DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.24. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 4,319 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DOYU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

