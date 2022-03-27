DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,655,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,884,934. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

