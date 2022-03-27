DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $43.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 16,655,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,884,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DraftKings by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

