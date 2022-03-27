Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of DFH stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
