Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 6.30%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

