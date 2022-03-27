Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 2,983.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.3 days.

DDHRF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

