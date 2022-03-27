Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 2,983.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.3 days.
DDHRF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Impact Trust (DDHRF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.