Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.5 days.

Shares of DRUNF opened at $38.63 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

