DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 871,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,335. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

