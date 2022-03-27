DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. 515,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $128.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

