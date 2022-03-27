Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.46 or 0.07061831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.69 or 1.00115169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

