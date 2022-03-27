Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun Sells 1,500 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ducommun by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $3,718,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

