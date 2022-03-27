Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Sells $118,552.50 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $118,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DCO opened at $53.52 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $640.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. RDST Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $3,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ducommun by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

