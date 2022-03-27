DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,664 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $43,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.