Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 12,636 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

