Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

