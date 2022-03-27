Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 60,232 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 927.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,232 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

