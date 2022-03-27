Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,096 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

