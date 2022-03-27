Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 7,822 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 56,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $252,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on T. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

