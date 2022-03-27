Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 253.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 326.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA stock opened at $276.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.