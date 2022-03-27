Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock remained flat at $$22.39 during trading hours on Friday. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,233. The company has a market cap of $149.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

