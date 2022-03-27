Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in March

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ETST opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

About Earth Science Tech (Get Rating)

Earth Science Tech, Inc engages in research and development of cannabis and industrial hemp. It offers industrial hemp oil and pure cannabidiol, including flavored and unflavored oils, vegetarian capsules, powder, and edibles such as peanut butter cups with cannabidiol and organic raw chocolate with vanilla organic roasted almonds with cannabidiol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.