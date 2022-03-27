Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in March

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ETST opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Earth Science Tech (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Earth Science Tech (ETST)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.