Eastern Bank Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,585 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 147,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

ALL opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

