Eastern Bank Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $555.71 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $344.10 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.62. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

