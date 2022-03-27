Eastern Bank Purchases 46,225 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,225 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $21.79.

