Eastern Bank Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

