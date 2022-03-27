Eastern Bank Sells 65 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $366.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

