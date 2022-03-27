Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eastern has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

