Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eastern has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $33.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.
Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
