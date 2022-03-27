Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,715. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

