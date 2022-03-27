eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

Shares of EBAY opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

