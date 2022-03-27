eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.
Shares of EBAY opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
