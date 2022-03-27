eBoost Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $587,164.73 and approximately $13.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00280237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.