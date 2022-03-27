Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 397.1% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

