Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 11,051 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,107. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

