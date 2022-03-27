Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 15,689 SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYMB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 773,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,933. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.