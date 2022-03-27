Econ Financial Services Corp Buys New Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wendy’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,631,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,055,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 1,940,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,826. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

