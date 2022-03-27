Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $474,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 765,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

