Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $868,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Wendy’s by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,826. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Wendy’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.