Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $3.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 622,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.72 and a 200 day moving average of $219.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.