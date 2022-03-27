Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.