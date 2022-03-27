EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EH opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EHang has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EHang by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EHang by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EHang by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EHang by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

