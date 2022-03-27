Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

