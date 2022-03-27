Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Elkem ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.